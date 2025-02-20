Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Research – February 18th

OSI Systems, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, NVE, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Clene, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that are involved in the research, development, production, or utilization of nanotechnology-based products, materials, or technologies. These stocks represent investments in companies focusing on manipulating matter at the atomic or molecular level, with applications across various industries such as healthcare, electronics, energy, and materials science. Investors can buy and sell nanotechnology stocks on stock exchanges to potentially benefit from advancements in this rapidly evolving field. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSI Systems stock traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.62. 238,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $216.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.47.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. 7,274,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,611,092. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVE stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.50. 23,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,884. The stock has a market cap of $370.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.11. NVE has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $90.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.21.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. 111,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,718. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Clene stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. 44,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,332. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.24. Clene has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06.

Clene (CLNNW)

CLNNW stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Clene has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

