Promising Transportation Stocks Worth Watching – February 20th

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival Co. &, Uber Technologies, FTAI Aviation, Berkshire Hathaway, Vertiv, and Booking are the seven Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks refer to shares in companies that are primarily involved in the business of transporting goods or passengers. This includes companies in the airline, railway, trucking, shipping and logistics sectors. Their performance is often used as an indicator of economic health as they tend to increase in value with growing economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

NYSE:RCL traded down $19.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.37. 6,692,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,902. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $113.56 and a twelve month high of $277.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.59.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of CCL traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.67. 43,203,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,155,537. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,387,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,892,604. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.04.

FTAI Aviation (FTAI)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

FTAI stock traded up $17.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.41. 5,143,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,547. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $181.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,432.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $481.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,573. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $491.67. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.88.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,783,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,984,022. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.30.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $105.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5,004.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,256. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,913.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,537.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24.

