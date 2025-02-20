ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.28 and last traded at $69.39, with a volume of 20521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $852.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.39.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 53,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

