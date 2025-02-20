ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.28 and last traded at $69.39, with a volume of 20521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 4.8 %
The company has a market cap of $852.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.39.
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF
The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
