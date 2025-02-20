ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.59 and last traded at $100.95, with a volume of 896354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.26.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average of $103.59.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,747,000 after purchasing an additional 167,936 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,579,000 after buying an additional 3,793,141 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,202,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,815,000 after buying an additional 67,046 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,255,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,765,000 after acquiring an additional 62,595 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.