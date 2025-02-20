ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.59 and last traded at $100.95, with a volume of 896354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.26.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average of $103.59.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
