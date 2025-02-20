Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a negative net margin of 98.86%.

Prothena Price Performance

NASDAQ PRTA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.25. 357,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,469. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. Prothena has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $31.03. The company has a market cap of $820.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Prothena from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Featured Articles

