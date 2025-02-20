PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Trading 44.4% Higher – What’s Next?

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 44.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 20,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 26,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

PureBase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, engages in the provision of solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets in the United States. The company offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation; humic acid product derived from leonardite, which can be an important medium for soil health, water retention, and positive interactions with the soil microbiome; and other specialized fertilizers, sun protectants, soil amendments, and bio-stimulants for organic and non-organic sustainable agriculture.

