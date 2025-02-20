PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,102 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of PVH worth $76,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,656,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $570,295,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,529,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,011,000 after acquiring an additional 208,648 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,719 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 179,164.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 759,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 14.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 89,790 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,366.50. This trade represents a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Down 0.7 %

PVH stock opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average of $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on PVH from $144.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.