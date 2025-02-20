Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and traded as low as $3.63. Pyxis Tankers shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 21,476 shares.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $38.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). Pyxis Tankers had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 65.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also deals with the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. It operates through the Tanker Vessels and Dry-bulk Vessels segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.