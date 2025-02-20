Q1 Earnings Estimate for Innospec Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innospec in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.43 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $102.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.58. Innospec has a 1 year low of $99.49 and a 1 year high of $133.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 503.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Innospec by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Innospec by 323.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

