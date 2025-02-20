Q1 Earnings Estimate for Interfor Issued By Scotiabank

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Interfor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Interfor’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Interfor’s FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Interfor alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFP. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.67.

Interfor Price Performance

Interfor stock opened at C$17.44 on Thursday. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$15.22 and a 52-week high of C$22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.22. The company has a market cap of C$903.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interfor

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,304.05. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.