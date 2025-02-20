Q1 Earnings Forecast for Unum Group Issued By Zacks Research

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.74 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNM. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Unum Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $105,199,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,963,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $769,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,292.84. This represents a 15.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.74%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

