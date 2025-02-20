Q1 EPS Estimate for Diamondback Energy Lifted by Analyst

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.53 per share.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.52.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $160.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $152.00 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.18.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 151,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.