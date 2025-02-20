Q1 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Decreased by Atb Cap Markets

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a report issued on Monday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Canada raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Air Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $12.24 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $18.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.10.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Air Canada had a return on equity of 80.37% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

