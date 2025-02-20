Q3 Earnings Forecast for Penumbra Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penumbra in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.86 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

PEN has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $232.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.64.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $303.55 on Thursday. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 892.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 11.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Penumbra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other news, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $436,122.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,625.92. This represents a 8.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total transaction of $40,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,118.40. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,219 shares of company stock worth $4,426,439 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

