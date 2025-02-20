Q3 EPS Estimates for Haemonetics Increased by Zacks Research

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research note issued on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q3 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE opened at $63.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth about $806,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Haemonetics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 163,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Haemonetics by 174.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Haemonetics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 823,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,206,000 after acquiring an additional 80,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Haemonetics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 915,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,500,000 after acquiring an additional 106,114 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

