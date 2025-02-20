Q4 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma Cut by Zacks Research

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.42 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.34.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $213.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.34. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $219.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 72.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,360,384,000 after buying an additional 3,695,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,329,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $825,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $290,121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,436 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 118.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,410 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total transaction of $9,349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,263,808.16. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $560,552.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,767.32. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

