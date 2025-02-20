Q4 EPS Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas Lowered by Analyst

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $326.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

Shares of MGY opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 174.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $1,252,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 313,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 73,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,621,000 after acquiring an additional 75,305 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

