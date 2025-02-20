Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.900-10.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.6 billion-$27.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.9 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America raised Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $374.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.
Quanta Services Stock Performance
Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Quanta Services
Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.
