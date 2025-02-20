Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading 6.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.23. 314,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 339,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.
Qudian Trading Up 6.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $646.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 18.32%.
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.
