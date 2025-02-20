Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) to Issue $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Qurate Retail stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

