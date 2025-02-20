Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) to Issue $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
Qurate Retail stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72.
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Qurate Retail
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Reasons Occidental Petroleum Will Gush Higher in 2025
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- After Earnings, Is Transocean Stock the Best Energy Play?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.