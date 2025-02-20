Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.43. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 362 shares changing hands.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market cap of $801.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qurate Retail stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) by 745.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

