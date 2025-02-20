Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.090–0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $653.0 million-$665.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.6 million.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 832,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,482. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.04. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.41.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 55,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $140,870.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,928,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,518,448.42. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Marino sold 14,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $33,831.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,915,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,933.04. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,322 shares of company stock worth $542,829 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

