Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Necip Sayiner Sells 4,625 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $308,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,080. This trade represents a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rambus Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $66.33 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 442.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,449,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,999,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,368,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Rambus by 339.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,266,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after buying an additional 978,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $51,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

