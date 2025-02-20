Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Price

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from C$30.50 to C$29.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GEI. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.86.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded down C$0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.00. 1,559,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,374. The stock has a market cap of C$3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.42. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$20.64 and a 12-month high of C$26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Holtby purchased 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,948.50. Also, Director Curtis Philippon purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,018,400.00. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

