RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52), Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $7.96. 4,208,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,194. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. RealReal has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.83.

In other news, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $3,810,153.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $589,662.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,302.50. This represents a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

