Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Announces Mar 25 Dividend of $0.27

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a mar 25 dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.268 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 14th.

Realty Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 191.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average is $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Barclays lowered their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.21.

Realty Income Company Profile



Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.



