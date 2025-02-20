Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/12/2025 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Glj Research. They now have a $24.86 price target on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/10/2025 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $492.00 to $474.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/30/2025 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $226.00 to $259.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $515.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $351.00 to $373.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/29/2025 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $365.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $515.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $325.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $430.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $490.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $400.00.

1/6/2025 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $411.00 to $492.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2025 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Glj Research. They now have a $24.86 price target on the stock.

1/3/2025 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $195.00 to $275.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

1/3/2025 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $298.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/2/2025 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

TSLA traded down $7.74 on Thursday, reaching $352.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,366,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,373,477. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 172.95, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.41 and a 200-day moving average of $311.13. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 65.2% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 7,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla by 5.7% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 7.6% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

