Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pegasystems (PEGA)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/14/2025 – Pegasystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Pegasystems had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Pegasystems had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Pegasystems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Pegasystems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/3/2025 – Pegasystems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $84.17 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.32.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 7,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $655,902.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,559.52. The trade was a 34.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $70,560.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,006.59. The trade was a 1.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,989. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

