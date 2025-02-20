Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian Tire (CTC.A)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian Tire (TSE: CTC.A):

2/14/2025 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$182.00 to C$176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$165.00 to C$156.00.

2/14/2025 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$155.00.

2/10/2025 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$157.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$152.00 to C$170.00.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

TSE:CTC.A opened at C$145.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$156.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$154.95. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a 52-week low of C$126.25 and a 52-week high of C$169.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Tire

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Steve Frazier acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$152.56 per share, with a total value of C$53,397.68. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

