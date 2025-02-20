Reliance Global Group Announces Expansion of Commercial Quote & Bind InsurTech Solution – What Investors Need to Know

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) recently disclosed a significant stride in its technology-driven insurance solutions with an expansion of its Commercial Quote & Bind InsurTech platform on RELI Exchange. The company’s move, as detailed in a press release dated February 18, 2025, aims to enrich the platform’s offerings to enhance efficiency for agents utilizing the system.

The announcement highlighted the acceleration of their Commercial Quote & Bind InsurTech solution on RELI Exchange following a successful beta launch. This expansion includes the integration of additional carriers and an extended array of product offerings for the platform’s agent distribution channel. Reliance Global Group plans to introduce new lines of business and carriers continuously in the upcoming months to further bolster their services.

Ezra Beyman, Chairman and CEO of Reliance, emphasized the company’s commitment to equipping agents with cutting-edge InsurTech tools to enhance operational efficiency and drive business growth. By broadening the network of carriers and product lines, Reliance aims to empower its agency partners to efficiently serve clients, boost productivity, and enhance their earnings potential through streamlined processes.

Strategic technology integration at Reliance remains a pivotal driver of success, as highlighted by Mr. Beyman. The improved RELI Exchange platform aims to offer a seamless quoting and binding experience for a wider range of commercial insurance policies, positioning the platform as a top-tier InsurTech provider. This advancement aligns with their goal to optimize the insurance purchasing journey for agents and clients alike through automation.

Moshe Fishman, Director of InsurTech and Operations at Reliance, stated that the platform’s expansion represents a significant milestone in their vision to establish RELI Exchange as a leading agency partner platform in the industry. By continually integrating new carriers and insurance products, Reliance ensures that its agents remain at the forefront of the market, armed with advanced technology to drive their success.

Reliance Global Group, Inc., an InsurTech trailblazer, utilizes artificial intelligence and cloud-based technologies to revolutionize the insurance agency/brokerage landscape. The company’s platforms, including RELI Exchange and 5minuteinsure.com, cater to both business-to-business and business-to-consumer segments, providing innovative tools for insurance professionals and everyday consumers seeking efficient insurance solutions.

Investors and industry observers will be keen to monitor how Reliance Global Group leverages its enhanced InsurTech platform to solidify its position in the market and drive continued growth in the insurance sector.

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

