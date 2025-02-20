Reliance (NYSE:RS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.52), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Reliance updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 3.300-3.500 EPS.
Reliance Trading Up 3.3 %
NYSE RS traded up $9.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $303.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.72 and a 200 day moving average of $289.07. Reliance has a twelve month low of $256.98 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Reliance Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Reliance
Insider Activity at Reliance
In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,260,618.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,569,396.30. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Reliance Company Profile
Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Reliance
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Should You Hold Nvidia Stock for the Long Haul or Trade It?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Humana Gains Despite Medicare Advantage Losses—What’s the Catch?
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.