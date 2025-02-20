Reliance (NYSE:RS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.52), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Reliance updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 3.300-3.500 EPS.

Reliance Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE RS traded up $9.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $303.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.72 and a 200 day moving average of $289.07. Reliance has a twelve month low of $256.98 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Reliance from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.17.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,260,618.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,569,396.30. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

