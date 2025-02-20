Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Relx by 1,290.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Relx by 119.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Relx during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5586 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

