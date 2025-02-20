Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Repligen updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.670-1.760 EPS.

Repligen Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $8.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.03. 629,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,466. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $203.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.04 and its 200-day moving average is $148.71.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RGEN. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.91.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.