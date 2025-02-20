Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.670-1.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.0 million-$710.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $692.8 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Repligen from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.91.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $150.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. Repligen has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $207.87.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

