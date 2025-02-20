Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Air Canada Q1 Earnings

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Canada in a report issued on Monday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

AC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Air Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.75 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.20.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$17.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of C$6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$14.47 and a 52-week high of C$26.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.71, for a total transaction of C$130,246.80. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

