Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Baird R W cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,473.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4,320.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 802.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Free Report

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.