Reviewing Air France-KLM (AFLYY) and Its Peers

Air France-KLM (OTC:AFLYY – Get Free Report) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Air France-KLM to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Air France-KLM and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Air France-KLM
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Air France-KLM Competitors
|865
|2454
|3525
|208
|2.44
As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 27.86%. Given Air France-KLM’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Air France-KLM has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Air France-KLM
|0.39%
|19.62%
|0.34%
|Air France-KLM Competitors
|1.65%
|-24.80%
|2.55%
Volatility & Risk
Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air France-KLM’s competitors have a beta of 2.38, meaning that their average share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
0.9% of Air France-KLM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Air France-KLM and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Air France-KLM
|$32.49 billion
|$1.01 billion
|8.54
|Air France-KLM Competitors
|$15.44 billion
|$442.30 million
|8.51
Air France-KLM has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Air France-KLM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Air France-KLM competitors beat Air France-KLM on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About Air France-KLM
AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress.
