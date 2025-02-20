Reviewing InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) & AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. InvenTrust Properties pays out 505.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AvalonBay Communities pays out 89.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AvalonBay Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and AvalonBay Communities”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InvenTrust Properties $273.97 million 8.42 $13.66 million $0.18 165.46 AvalonBay Communities $2.91 billion 10.61 $1.08 billion $7.59 28.64

Profitability

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than InvenTrust Properties. AvalonBay Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and AvalonBay Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvenTrust Properties 4.99% 0.83% 0.54% AvalonBay Communities 37.13% 9.15% 5.15%

Risk & Volatility

InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for InvenTrust Properties and AvalonBay Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvenTrust Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75 AvalonBay Communities 0 8 8 0 2.50

InvenTrust Properties presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.44%. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus target price of $235.47, suggesting a potential upside of 8.31%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats InvenTrust Properties on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InvenTrust Properties



InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company’s business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member since 2013.

About AvalonBay Communities



AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy. The Other Stabilized segment includes all other complete communities that have stabilized occupancy. The Development or Redevelopment segment consists of communities that are under construction. The company was founded by Gilbert M. Meyer in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

