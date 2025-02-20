ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ LFWD opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.05. ReWalk Robotics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, Director Michael Swinford bought 16,907 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $30,939.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,454.94. This trade represents a 63.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II sold 381,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $1,282,431.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,049,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,084.80. This represents a 26.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 44,529 shares of company stock valued at $84,972 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

