Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Sells $70,266.16 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $70,266.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,884.98. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Joseph Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 11th, Joseph Shulman sold 794 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $45,662.94.
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Joseph Shulman sold 1,281 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $76,129.83.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of RYTM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. 374,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.14. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $68.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average of $53.86.
RYTM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
