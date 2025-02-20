Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Sells $70,266.16 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $70,266.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,884.98. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Joseph Shulman sold 794 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $45,662.94.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Joseph Shulman sold 1,281 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $76,129.83.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RYTM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. 374,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.14. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $68.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average of $53.86.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 307.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000.

RYTM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

