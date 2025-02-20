Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 206 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 213 ($2.68), with a volume of 944454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217 ($2.73).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCDO. Shore Capital raised Ricardo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.19) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Ricardo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RCDO

Ricardo Price Performance

About Ricardo

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 355.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 416.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £139.22 million, a P/E ratio of 199.02 and a beta of 0.58.

(Get Free Report)

Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.