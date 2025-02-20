Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 627.77 ($7.90) and traded as high as GBX 674.40 ($8.49). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 673.80 ($8.48), with a volume of 398,092 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMV. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 775 ($9.75) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

