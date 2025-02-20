RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.130-4.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. RingCentral also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.930-0.970 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RingCentral

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,021. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. RingCentral has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $42.19.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.73). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $366,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 334,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,081,241.45. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ned D. Segal sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $121,222.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,332.80. This trade represents a 21.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,091 shares of company stock worth $542,958. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.