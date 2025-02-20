RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.930-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $607.0 million-$612.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.5 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.130-4.270 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of RNG traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $30.78. 2,386,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.73). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ned D. Segal sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $121,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,332.80. This represents a 21.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Theis sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $55,060.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,195.10. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,091 shares of company stock valued at $542,958. Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

