Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Shares Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 210,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 455% from the average session volume of 37,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

About Rio Silver

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

