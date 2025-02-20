RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.890-1.920 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$19.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$16.26 and a 12-month high of C$20.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.67.

Insider Activity at RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Suess sold 2,104 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.02, for a total transaction of C$40,018.08. Also, Senior Officer Oliver Harrison sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.95, for a total value of C$75,804.00. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.

