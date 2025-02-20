Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 4,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 56,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Riverside Resources Trading Down 6.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$10.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Riverside Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riverside Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, rare earth elements (REE), and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Oakes Gold project covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares; the Pichette comprises 1,650 hectares; and the Longrose and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc project covering an area of approximately 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada; and the Revel project includes 1,100 hectares located in the north of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.