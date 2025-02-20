Robert Jr. Leasure Sells 73,617 Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Jr. Leasure sold 73,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $281,216.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,181.44. The trade was a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Jr. Leasure also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Robert Jr. Leasure sold 22,700 shares of Inotiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $94,205.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 882,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,682. The company has a market cap of $143.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.58. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Inotiv by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Inotiv by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 71,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares during the period. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Inotiv by 553.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 243,860 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Inotiv by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the period. 18.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

