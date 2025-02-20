Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 4.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 288,042,813 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 78,994,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

