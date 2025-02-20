Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 4.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 288,042,813 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 78,994,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Stock Down 3.4 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.
Rockfire Resources Company Profile
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rockfire Resources
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Beauty Stocks Off to an Ugly Start—Can 1 Stage a Comeback?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Fastenal : Growth Trends, Challenges & Key Investment Insights
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Auto Stocks to Let Go and 1 Worth Buying for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.