Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Up 4.2% – Should You Buy?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Approximately 288,042,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 78,994,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14.
Rockfire Resources Company Profile
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
